Police officer fired for ‘offensive’ texts about Traveller community

  • Detective Constable Mark Luker of the British Transport Police has been dismissed for gross misconduct.
  • The officer used derogatory terms, including “p*key”, in WhatsApp messages when referring to Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller people.
  • He also made comments linking the community to theft, which the panel deemed deliberate and discriminatory.
  • Luker claimed that the language was a coping mechanism after being a first responder to the 2017 London Bridge terror attack and that he did not intend to cause offence.
  • Despite accepting he was not 'inherently racist', the misconduct panel concluded that Luker likely knew the language was “offensive” to a minority community.
