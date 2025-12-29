Investigation launched as man ‘carrying a handgun’ is shot dead by police
- A man was shot dead by police in Thetford, Norfolk, on Sunday evening after reportedly carrying a handgun following a two-vehicle collision.
- Police were called to London Road at around 8:25 PM after reports that a man, believed to be a driver, left the crash scene holding what was described as a handgun.
- Armed response officers attended, and the suspect was subsequently shot a short distance away, being pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from emergency services.
- Norfolk Constabulary has launched an investigation into the full circumstances of the incident and has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
- Assistant Chief Constable David Buckley confirmed full cooperation with the IOPC investigation, including providing bodyworn footage and 999 calls, noting that such incidents are rare.