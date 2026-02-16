Hot Fuzz plays out in real life as parkour-trained police officer stops suspect
- A parkour-trained Metropolitan Police officer was filmed jumping over fences during a pursuit of a suspect.
- Bodycam footage released by the Met Police on Friday, 13 February, shows the officer chasing the individual through a residential neighbourhood.
- The officer's actions, which involved scaling several fences, were compared to scenes from Edgar Wright’s 2007 film Hot Fuzz.
- The suspect was apprehended by the officer after a chase that lasted approximately 30 seconds.
- The Met Police referenced a line from Hot Fuzz, stating the suspect was arrested “for the greater good.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks