Hot Fuzz plays out in real life as parkour-trained police officer stops suspect

Parkour-trained police officer ends chase with Hot Fuzz-style fence hopping
  • A parkour-trained Metropolitan Police officer was filmed jumping over fences during a pursuit of a suspect.
  • Bodycam footage released by the Met Police on Friday, 13 February, shows the officer chasing the individual through a residential neighbourhood.
  • The officer's actions, which involved scaling several fences, were compared to scenes from Edgar Wright’s 2007 film Hot Fuzz.
  • The suspect was apprehended by the officer after a chase that lasted approximately 30 seconds.
  • The Met Police referenced a line from Hot Fuzz, stating the suspect was arrested “for the greater good.”
