‘Hero’ dog leads police to missing 3-year-old boy
- A neighborhood dog has been praised as a “hero” after leading police officers to a missing three-year-old boy in Louisville, Kentucky.
- On Jan. 7, the Louisville Metro Police Department initiated a comprehensive search for the child using ground, drone, and aircraft.
- During the search, a dog approached Officer Josh Thompson, barking persistently, prompting him to follow the animal.
- The dog successfully guided the officers to a nearby vehicle where the missing child was found unharmed.
- Police shared video of the rescue, commending the 'outstanding work' of their officers and the 'four-legged friend' for its heroic actions.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks