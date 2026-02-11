Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Hero’ dog leads police to missing 3-year-old boy

Neighborhood dog helps police officers locate missing child
  • A neighborhood dog has been praised as a “hero” after leading police officers to a missing three-year-old boy in Louisville, Kentucky.
  • On Jan. 7, the Louisville Metro Police Department initiated a comprehensive search for the child using ground, drone, and aircraft.
  • During the search, a dog approached Officer Josh Thompson, barking persistently, prompting him to follow the animal.
  • The dog successfully guided the officers to a nearby vehicle where the missing child was found unharmed.
  • Police shared video of the rescue, commending the 'outstanding work' of their officers and the 'four-legged friend' for its heroic actions.
