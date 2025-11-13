Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police role dubbed ‘failed experiment’ to be axed in new reforms

VR headsets help police tackle knife crime in Liverpool
  • The government has announced plans to abolish the role of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) across England and Wales.
  • The abolition is scheduled for 2028, coinciding with the next elections, and is projected to save at least £100 million, which will be redirected to neighbourhood policing.
  • PCCs' current duties, such as setting police budgets and appointing chief constables, will be absorbed by mayors and local council leaders.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that the introduction of PCCs was a “failed experiment” and that the reforms aim to make police accountable to local mayoralties or councils.
  • The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners expressed deep disappointment, warning that abolishing PCCs without consultation risks creating a “dangerous accountability vacuum” in policing.
