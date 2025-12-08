Polar vortex to unleash freezing temperatures and snow on millions of Americans
- Millions of Americans are bracing for extreme weather conditions, including Arctic cold, heavy rain, and snow, ahead of the holiday season.
- Freezing temperatures, significantly below average, are forecast for parts of the Midwest and East Coast, with winter storm warnings issued for areas like south-central Virginia.
- The severe cold is attributed to a breakdown of the polar vortex, which allows frigid Arctic air to push southwards across central and eastern US states.
- The Pacific Northwest is expected to experience prolonged heavy rainfall and potential flooding due to a "potent and long duration atmospheric river".
- Forecasts predict multiple rounds of intense cold from the Midwest to the East until late December, with significant snowfall in high-elevation areas and a risk of frost as far south as central Florida.