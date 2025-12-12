Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Polar bears are ‘rewriting their DNA’ to survive rising temperatures

Related: Cocoa farm in the Amazon suffering devastating climate impacts
  • A new study has found that polar bears in the Arctic, particularly in southeastern Greenland, are exhibiting significant changes in their DNA activity linked to rising temperatures.
  • Researchers observed that bears in warmer, fragmented sea-ice environments showed markedly higher activity in 'jumping genes', which can alter how other genes switch on and off.
  • These genetic changes were concentrated in genes related to heat stress, metabolism, and ageing, representing the first statistically significant link between rising temperatures and altered DNA activity in a wild mammal.
  • Dr Alice Godden, lead researcher from the University of East Anglia, suggested this rapid genetic response could be a desperate survival mechanism for bears facing “future Arctic conditions”.
  • While these findings offer a potential “genetic blueprint” for adaptation, experts caution that genetic shifts do not guarantee long-term survival, as polar bears remain dependent on sea ice for hunting.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in