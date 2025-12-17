Nation to resume mine production for first time since Cold War
- Poland has announced plans to resume the production of anti-personnel mines, a practice not seen since the Cold War era.
- The weapons are intended for deployment along Poland's eastern frontier with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, and could potentially be exported to Ukraine.
- Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski confirmed the decision, stating a need for “large quantities as soon as possible” for the 'East Shield' defensive initiative.
- Poland initiated withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits such armaments, with production potentially commencing after February 2026.
- This decision aligns with a wider regional trend, as several European nations bordering Russia are also withdrawing from the treaty or considering mine production.