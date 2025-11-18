Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is being blamed for ‘act of sabotage’ on Polish railway line?

'Act of Sabotage': Poland PM fumes as railway explosion rocks Warsaw
  • An explosion damaged a Polish railway track near Mika village, a route crucial for delivering aid to Ukraine.
  • Poland's security services minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, stated the attack was the work of a "foreign state", marking a "new stage of threatening the railway infrastructure".
  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incident as an "act of sabotage" and pledged to apprehend the perpetrators, without naming a suspect.
  • The blast occurred on Sunday, approximately 80 miles from the Polish-Ukrainian border, with no injuries reported among the two passengers and several staff on the train.
  • This incident follows a series of arson, sabotage, and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the war in Ukraine, which Warsaw has previously attributed to Russia.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in