War-torn Ukrainian city left in ruins after more than a year of fighting

Satellite imagery of the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk
Satellite imagery of the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk (via REUTERS)
  • New satellite images show Pokrovsk, a key strategic city in Ukraine, has been largely reduced to ruins after more than a year of intense fighting with Russia.
  • Russia's defence ministry claims its forces are advancing in Pokrovsk, engaging in house-to-house battles as part of a push to capture a significant urban centre.
  • Ukrainian military officials have rejected Russian claims of large territorial gains and encirclement, though they acknowledge the situation has become difficult.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the embattled region, meeting with Ukrainian armed forces personnel near Pokrovsk, to counter Moscow's assertions.
  • The capture of Pokrovsk, considered the 'gateway to Donetsk', would provide Russia with a territorial platform to advance further into Ukraine's defensive lines towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
