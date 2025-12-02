Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What’s happening in Pokrovsk after Russia claims to have captured Ukrainian city

Russia claims to have captured Pokrovsk
  • Ukraine has denied Russian claims that its forces have captured the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk.
  • Kyiv's general staff stated that Russia's assertions about capturing settlements do not correspond to reality.
  • Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin.
  • This visit is part of a renewed US diplomatic push to end the conflict in Ukraine.
  • The White House expressed optimism about striking an agreement following recent negotiations between Ukrainian and US officials in Florida.
