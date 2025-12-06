Right-wing podcaster says gunman ‘opened fire’ on his property
- Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool claimed a car approached his property in West Virginia on Friday night and "opened fire", though no injuries were reported.
- Pool stated his security team is reviewing the incident and will report it to law enforcement, suggesting his armed guards may have deterred a more serious event.
- Local authorities, including Harpers Ferry Police and West Virginia State Police, reported no information or that the incident was outside their jurisdiction.
- Conservative figures such as Megyn Kelly and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed concern and condemned the alleged act of political violence.
- Pool has previously been in the news regarding an alleged Russian propaganda scheme, which he denied involvement in, and for purchasing a skatepark after a dispute.