Right-wing podcaster says gunman ‘opened fire’ on his property

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool
  • Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool claimed a car approached his property in West Virginia on Friday night and "opened fire", though no injuries were reported.
  • Pool stated his security team is reviewing the incident and will report it to law enforcement, suggesting his armed guards may have deterred a more serious event.
  • Local authorities, including Harpers Ferry Police and West Virginia State Police, reported no information or that the incident was outside their jurisdiction.
  • Conservative figures such as Megyn Kelly and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed concern and condemned the alleged act of political violence.
  • Pool has previously been in the news regarding an alleged Russian propaganda scheme, which he denied involvement in, and for purchasing a skatepark after a dispute.
