New warning issued to plug-in hybrid owners

  • Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) produce nearly five times more "real-world" pollution than indicated by lab tests, a new report has revealed.
  • Analysis of 800,000 European cars between 2021 and 2023 found PHEVs emit only 19 per cent less CO2 than petrol and diesel cars, far below the 75 per cent reduction previously suggested.
  • The discrepancy is worsening as real-world emissions rise while official figures decline, partly because PHEV combustion engines often engage even when driven in electric mode.
  • Heavier PHEVs with longer electric ranges consume more fuel in engine mode and more energy in battery mode, leading to increased CO2 emissions.
  • PHEVs are more expensive to buy and cost drivers an additional €500 (£430) annually in fuel and charging, prompting warnings against weakening EU zero-emission car rules for hybrids.
