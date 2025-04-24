What lies behind the legend of England’s ‘most haunted’ village

Pluckley, Kent, known as England's "most haunted village," has had its spooky reputation investigated by UWE Bristol academic Dr Simon Moreton.

Dr Moreton's research suggests that local man Frederick Sanders is the origin of many of Pluckley's ghost stories, which he documented in books and letters.

At least four of the ghost stories are linked to real historical tragedies, including accidental deaths and suicides.

The research highlights how storytelling and local rumours can shape a community's identity and how real events can morph into ghostly tales.

Dr Moreton's paper, Frederick Sanders and the Origins of the Most Haunted Village in England, is published in the journal Folklore.