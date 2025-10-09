Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Astronomers make shock discovery about ‘rogue planet’

Cha 1107-7626: A free-floating planet, 620 light years away
  • Astronomers have discovered a significant growth spurt in a rogue planet, Cha 1107-7626, located about 630 light-years away.
  • The free-floating planet is consuming gas and dust at an unprecedented rate of six billion tonnes per second, the strongest growth rate ever recorded for any planet.
  • Observations from the European Southern Observatory in Chile revealed the planet's accretion rate became approximately eight times faster by August 2025.
  • The findings suggest that magnetic activity, previously only observed in stars, plays a role in the planet's growth, blurring the distinction between stars and planets.
  • During the accretion episode, water vapour was detected around the planet, indicating a transformation in the chemistry of its surrounding disc.
