Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Air Arabia plane nearly plummets into sea shortly after takeoff

An Air Arabia plane flew dangerously close to the ocean (file photo)
An Air Arabia plane flew dangerously close to the ocean (file photo) (Getty/iStock)
  • An Air Arabia Airbus A320 aircraft flew dangerously close to the sea shortly after taking off from Catania airport in Sicily on 20 September.
  • The plane's Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) issued a 'pull-up' alert as it approached the sea surface, reportedly reaching just 200ft at over 480 kilometres per hour.
  • The Italian aviation authority, ANSV, has launched a safety investigation, classifying the event as a “serious incident”.
  • There were no passengers on board, only two pilots and four cabin crew members, and the flight continued without further incident.
  • Aviation experts have expressed surprise and suggesting potential causes like a bird strike or an error in takeoff weight calculations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in