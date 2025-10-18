Air Arabia plane nearly plummets into sea shortly after takeoff
- An Air Arabia Airbus A320 aircraft flew dangerously close to the sea shortly after taking off from Catania airport in Sicily on 20 September.
- The plane's Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) issued a 'pull-up' alert as it approached the sea surface, reportedly reaching just 200ft at over 480 kilometres per hour.
- The Italian aviation authority, ANSV, has launched a safety investigation, classifying the event as a “serious incident”.
- There were no passengers on board, only two pilots and four cabin crew members, and the flight continued without further incident.
- Aviation experts have expressed surprise and suggesting potential causes like a bird strike or an error in takeoff weight calculations.