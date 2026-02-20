Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man dies after plane crash at UK tourist attraction

  • A 22-year-old pilot has died following a light aircraft crash in North Yorkshire.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, near Masham.
  • The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, passed away in hospital on Thursday night.
  • North Yorkshire Police received the report of the crash at 12:20 pm, with the park closed to the public at the time.
  • A joint investigation with the Air Accident Investigation Branch is underway, and police are appealing for information regarding the aircraft, which departed from Sherburn in Elmet.

