Man dies after plane crash at UK tourist attraction
- A 22-year-old pilot has died following a light aircraft crash in North Yorkshire.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, near Masham.
- The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, passed away in hospital on Thursday night.
- North Yorkshire Police received the report of the crash at 12:20 pm, with the park closed to the public at the time.
- A joint investigation with the Air Accident Investigation Branch is underway, and police are appealing for information regarding the aircraft, which departed from Sherburn in Elmet.
