Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iconic pizza chain closing 250 ‘underperforming’ stores

A chef created a fine dining meal from Pizza Hut ingredients, much to the surprise of his diners
  • Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum! Brands, announced the closure of 250 underperforming stores across the U.S.
  • These closures, representing about 3% of Pizza Hut's U.S. locations, are expected to occur during the first half of 2026.
  • The announcement came during Yum! Brands' fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call, where it also revealed an ongoing 'strategic review' of the struggling pizza chain, potentially including a sale.
  • Pizza Hut experienced a decline in U.S. same-store sales, dropping 3% in the fourth quarter and 5% for the entire year.
  • The chain continues to face challenges against competitors like Domino's, contrasting with the success of other Yum! Brands like Taco Bell.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in