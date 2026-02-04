Iconic pizza chain closing 250 ‘underperforming’ stores
- Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum! Brands, announced the closure of 250 underperforming stores across the U.S.
- These closures, representing about 3% of Pizza Hut's U.S. locations, are expected to occur during the first half of 2026.
- The announcement came during Yum! Brands' fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call, where it also revealed an ongoing 'strategic review' of the struggling pizza chain, potentially including a sale.
- Pizza Hut experienced a decline in U.S. same-store sales, dropping 3% in the fourth quarter and 5% for the entire year.
- The chain continues to face challenges against competitors like Domino's, contrasting with the success of other Yum! Brands like Taco Bell.
