Ban on dog breed lifted after nearly 30 years as officials admit ‘it’s not working’
- Prince George’s County, Maryland, has lifted a nearly three-decade ban on pit bull terriers, which was originally imposed in 1997 due to public safety concerns.
- Officials voted to end the ban on Tuesday, acknowledging its ineffectiveness and high enforcement cost of $3m annually, despite an estimated 30,000 pit bulls already residing in the county.
- The new legislation shifts focus from breed-specific restrictions to responsible pet ownership, aiming to hold irresponsible owners accountable based on a dog's behavior.
- It introduces stricter leash requirements for all dogs and significantly increases civil penalties for owners of genuinely dangerous dogs, with fines escalating for repeat offenses.
- This change aligns Prince George’s County with a growing trend in the U.S., where most jurisdictions now favor general “dangerous dog” laws over breed-specific prohibitions.