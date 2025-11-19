Rare pink grasshopper spotted by experts – but it has one fatal flaw
- A rare pink Sigaus robustus grasshopper, typically grey or brown, was discovered near a lake in New Zealand.
- New Zealand Department of Conservation ranger Jen Schori made the "exceptionally rare" sighting during a recent survey.
- The unusual pink colour is likely due to erythrism, a genetic mutation causing an overproduction of red pigment.
- Experts suggest the distinctive pink hue could unfortunately make the endangered insect more vulnerable to predators.
- Although the species benefits from predator exclusion fences in some habitats, this particular pink grasshopper was found outside such a protected area.