Rare pink grasshopper spotted by experts – but it has one fatal flaw

The rare pink grasshopper spotted in New Zealand's Mackenzie basin
The rare pink grasshopper spotted in New Zealand's Mackenzie basin (NZ Department of Conservation)
  • A rare pink Sigaus robustus grasshopper, typically grey or brown, was discovered near a lake in New Zealand.
  • New Zealand Department of Conservation ranger Jen Schori made the "exceptionally rare" sighting during a recent survey.
  • The unusual pink colour is likely due to erythrism, a genetic mutation causing an overproduction of red pigment.
  • Experts suggest the distinctive pink hue could unfortunately make the endangered insect more vulnerable to predators.
  • Although the species benefits from predator exclusion fences in some habitats, this particular pink grasshopper was found outside such a protected area.
