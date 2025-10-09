Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pig liver transferred to human patient in medical first

  • Doctors in China successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig liver into a 71-year-old man, marking the first therapeutic use of such an organ in a living human.
  • The patient, who was ineligible for a human transplant due to hepatitis B and cancer, lived for 171 days following the procedure.
  • The pig liver functioned effectively for the first month but was removed on day 38 due to complications, specifically xenotransplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (xTMA).
  • Researchers from Anhui Medical University described the case as a “pivotal step forward”, proving a genetically engineered pig liver can function in a human for an extended period.
  • The study highlights both the promise of xenotransplantation for liver conditions and the remaining hurdles, particularly concerning coagulation dysregulation and immune complications.
