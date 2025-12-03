Stabbed British tourist fighting for his life in Thailand
- A 34-year-old British tourist, Louis Johe Jarvie, was stabbed in the right arm outside a beach club in Cherng Talay, Phuket, Thailand, early on Wednesday morning.
- The attacker, described by witnesses as a "large foreign man" and said to be foreign to Thailand, fled the scene before police arrived.
- Mr Jarvie received first aid from rescue workers and is currently recovering at Thalang hospital, though he is not yet ready to provide a statement.
- Thai authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspect.
- The incident follows a series of recent tourist deaths in Phuket, including another British man last week, which has raised concerns about safety and security on the island.