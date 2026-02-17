Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met police chief urges courts to stop releasing repeat phone thieves

Met Police commissioner responds after throwing journalist's microphone
  • Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has urged courts to cease granting bail to repeat phone thieves, stating that such decisions enable continued criminal activity.
  • Sir Mark also called on phone manufacturers and telecoms companies to implement measures making it harder to reset and resell stolen devices.
  • London has seen a high volume of phone thefts, with nearly 600,000 devices stolen between 2017 and February 2024, though recent figures indicate a reduction in recorded incidents.
  • In a recent crackdown, the Met arrested 248 individuals linked to phone theft, recovering approximately 770 stolen handsets and seizing 1,000 mobiles and 200 laptops destined for smuggling.
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan proposed £4.5 million in funding to combat phone theft, including a new command cell, and supports the use of drones, e-bikes, and facial recognition by the police.
