Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tsunami warning after Philippines rocked by offshore earthquake

Philippines EartA woman hugs a child as parents and children evacuate a school after a strong earthquake in Davao City, Philippines, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manman Dejeto)
Philippines EartA woman hugs a child as parents and children evacuate a school after a strong earthquake in Davao City, Philippines, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manman Dejeto) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck off a southern Philippine province on Friday morning, prompting tsunami warnings.
  • The quake, centred 62 kilometres southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental, led officials to order coastal villagers to evacuate to higher ground.
  • The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of hazardous waves up to 3 meters above normal tides on some Philippine coasts, with smaller waves possible in Indonesia and Palau.
  • Office of Civil Defense deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV urged residents in six coastal provinces to evacuate immediately.
  • The Philippines, situated on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', is prone to seismic activity and is still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on 30 September that killed 74 people.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in