Tragedy in Philippines as 15 killed and dozens still missing

More than a dozen dead as ferry sinks in southern Philippines
  • At least 15 people have died and 28 remain missing after the MV Trisha Kerstin ferry capsized in the southern Philippines early on Monday morning.
  • The vessel, carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew, sent a distress signal approximately four hours after departing from Zamboanga, citing technical problems.
  • Hundreds of individuals have been rescued from the sinking ferry, which was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province.
  • Philippine Coast Guard vessels, a surveillance plane, an air force Black Hawk helicopter, and local fishing boats were deployed for the search and rescue operation.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, with ferry incidents being common in the archipelago.
