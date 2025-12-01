Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How most UK rivers are polluted by PFAS

Forever polluting chemicals PFAS can be found in most UK rivers
Forever polluting chemicals PFAS can be found in most UK rivers (Getty/iStock)
  • Most UK rivers are contaminated with trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a type of human-made 'forever chemical' (PFAS) known for its persistence and mobility in the environment.
  • TFA enters the environment from various sources, including its use in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, but primarily as a by-product from manufacturing F-gases, which are potent greenhouse gases used as refrigerants.
  • A recent study found TFA in 31 out of 32 sampled UK rivers, streams, and lakes, with an exceptionally high concentration recorded in Glasgow's River Kelvin, among the highest globally.
  • The presence of TFA poses a threat to human and environmental health, with evidence suggesting potential adverse effects on aquatic organisms and mammals, though long-term human exposure effects remain largely unknown.
  • Currently, there is no guidance for safe levels of TFA in UK drinking water, nor is it routinely measured, despite a potential pathway for contamination, necessitating urgent assessment by scientists and regulators.
