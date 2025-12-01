How most UK rivers are polluted by PFAS
- Most UK rivers are contaminated with trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a type of human-made 'forever chemical' (PFAS) known for its persistence and mobility in the environment.
- TFA enters the environment from various sources, including its use in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, but primarily as a by-product from manufacturing F-gases, which are potent greenhouse gases used as refrigerants.
- A recent study found TFA in 31 out of 32 sampled UK rivers, streams, and lakes, with an exceptionally high concentration recorded in Glasgow's River Kelvin, among the highest globally.
- The presence of TFA poses a threat to human and environmental health, with evidence suggesting potential adverse effects on aquatic organisms and mammals, though long-term human exposure effects remain largely unknown.
- Currently, there is no guidance for safe levels of TFA in UK drinking water, nor is it routinely measured, despite a potential pathway for contamination, necessitating urgent assessment by scientists and regulators.