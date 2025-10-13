Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a missing Democrat candidate could still win an election

A missing person flyer for Petros Krommidas hangs on a telephone pole in Long Beach (AP Photo/Phillip Marcelo)
A missing person flyer for Petros Krommidas hangs on a telephone pole in Long Beach (AP Photo/Phillip Marcelo) (AP)
  • Petros Krommidas, a Democrat candidate for the Nassau County Legislature, disappeared after a night swim in the Atlantic Ocean, with his belongings found on Long Beach.
  • Despite his disappearance, a state judge ruled that Krommidas' name must remain on the November ballot, as he is officially considered missing, not deceased.
  • Republican voters initiated the lawsuit to keep Krommidas on the ballot, arguing that under law, a person must be missing for three years to be legally declared dead.
  • Supporters of Krommidas are urging residents to vote for him to honour his memory and potentially trigger a special election where Democrats could field a new candidate.
  • The situation presents voters with the unusual choice of re-electing the Republican incumbent or casting a ballot for a candidate who vanished at sea, causing confusion and debate among residents.
