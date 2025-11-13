Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform leader defends councillor over controversial social media posts

Alex Ross
Starmer labels Farage ‘utterly spineless’ for failing to condemn Reform councillor who called children in care 'evil'
  • Reform Councillor Peter Mason, of Staffordshire County Council, apologised for controversial social media posts made before his election, which included criticising police and a racist comment about a statue.
  • Mason, who is also the cabinet member for highways, stated the posts were written during a difficult personal period marked by grief and redundancy.
  • Political opponents, including Conservative group leader Philip White, have called for Mason's resignation, describing his posts as "abhorrent".
  • Ian Cooper, the Reform leader of Staffordshire County Council, mistakenly sent an email defending Mason to all councillors, claiming he was under a "targeted political attack".
  • Councillor Mason has refused to resign, stating that people are entitled to make mistakes, particularly during personal difficulties.
