Former MI6 chief gives insight into vetting process after Mandelson scandal
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing a political storm after admitting he was aware of Lord Mandelson's continued ties with Jeffrey Epstein when he appointed him to a key diplomatic role.
- Starmer claims that Lord Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about his contact with the disgraced financier.
- Lord Mandelson, however, maintains that he answered all questions accurately during his vetting process.
- Sir Richard Moore, a former MI6 boss, explained that while the vetting process for such roles is thorough, it fundamentally relies on candidates being honest.
- Moore highlighted that the system balances extensive background checks with the truthfulness of answers provided during interviews, which often include personal and uncomfortable questions.
