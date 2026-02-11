Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former MI6 chief gives insight into vetting process after Mandelson scandal

Former MI6 chief describes vetting process for Mandelson ambassadorial role
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing a political storm after admitting he was aware of Lord Mandelson's continued ties with Jeffrey Epstein when he appointed him to a key diplomatic role.
  • Starmer claims that Lord Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about his contact with the disgraced financier.
  • Lord Mandelson, however, maintains that he answered all questions accurately during his vetting process.
  • Sir Richard Moore, a former MI6 boss, explained that while the vetting process for such roles is thorough, it fundamentally relies on candidates being honest.
  • Moore highlighted that the system balances extensive background checks with the truthfulness of answers provided during interviews, which often include personal and uncomfortable questions.
