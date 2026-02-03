Video: Speaker announces Mandelson will retire from House of Lords amid Epstein scandal
- Lord Peter Mandelson is set to retire from the House of Lords.
- His decision comes amid allegations that he passed market-sensitive information to financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- The Lord Speaker, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, announced that Lord Mandelson would formally step down from the House on Wednesday, 4 February.
- The Clerk of the Parliaments received notification of Lord Mandelson's intention to retire.
- Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened legislation to strip Lord Mandelson of his title, and police are currently assessing information regarding alleged misconduct in public office.
