Pete Hegseth branded ‘embarrassing’ after Franklin AI memes
- Senator Mark Kelly criticised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, labelling him as not a "serious person" and comparing his behaviour to a "12-year-old playing army."
- Kelly's condemnation followed Hegseth's apparent trivialisation of deadly boat strikes through the use of memes.
- The Arizona senator expressed embarrassment and questioned how international allies would view Hegseth in his significant position.
- The controversy arose after Hegseth shared doctored images on Sunday, 30 November, showing children's character Franklin the Turtle attacking the crew of a suspected narcotics vessel.
- Kelly delivered his remarks during a press conference held on Monday, 1 December.