Pete Hegseth branded ‘embarrassing’ after Franklin AI memes

'He's not a serious person' Mark Kelly slams Hegseth over Franklin AI drug boat memes
  • Senator Mark Kelly criticised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, labelling him as not a "serious person" and comparing his behaviour to a "12-year-old playing army."
  • Kelly's condemnation followed Hegseth's apparent trivialisation of deadly boat strikes through the use of memes.
  • The Arizona senator expressed embarrassment and questioned how international allies would view Hegseth in his significant position.
  • The controversy arose after Hegseth shared doctored images on Sunday, 30 November, showing children's character Franklin the Turtle attacking the crew of a suspected narcotics vessel.
  • Kelly delivered his remarks during a press conference held on Monday, 1 December.
