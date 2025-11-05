Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police officer dressed as Spider Man uncovers suspected cocaine in Halloween sweets

Police find suspected cocaine in trick-or-treat bucket
  • A police officer, dressed in a Spiderman costume, discovered suspected cocaine in a trick-or-treater’s bag of Halloween sweets.
  • The incident took place in Peru, where Ingram Borough Police shared footage of officers, also in costumes, raiding a home.
  • The operation led to the arrest of members of the Diabolicos de Malambitos gang in Santiago de Surco.
  • The force reported that a parent found the suspicious substance while checking their child’s Halloween goodies.
  • Police issued a warning to residents, advising them to thoroughly check all treats their children received to ensure they are safe.
