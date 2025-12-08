Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Child among 21 injured in ‘pepper spray’ attack outside Heathrow Airport

Armed police arrest man and hunt for suspects after 'pepper spray' incident at Heathrow Airport
  • A suspected pepper spray attack at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 multi-storey car park injured 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, with five requiring hospital treatment.
  • The incident on Sunday morning began when a woman was reportedly robbed of her suitcase by four men who sprayed a substance, believed to be pepper spray, in her direction.
  • A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody, with police actively tracing further suspects.
  • The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related and appears to be an isolated event involving individuals known to each other.
  • The attack caused severe travel disruption, leading to the halting of trains and buses to the airport, temporary road closures, and delays for numerous passengers and flights.
