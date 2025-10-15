Notorious people smuggler caught after yacht filled with migrants runs aground
- A people smuggler was apprehended after a yacht, used to transport migrants across the Channel, ran aground in February 2022, resulting in the detention of 14 individuals, including two children.
- Footage released by the National Crime Agency (NCA) depicted people jumping from the struggling vessel into the River Rye during the incident.
- Mohammed Ali Nareman, 37, from London, was found to have committed multiple people-smuggling offences, utilising HGV lorries, small boats, and yachts.
- Nareman, who was deemed unfit to stand trial due to PTSD, panic attacks, and depression, was arrested in March 2024, pleaded guilty in June 2024, and is scheduled for sentencing on 8 January 2026.
