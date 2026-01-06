Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pentagon launches review of women’s ‘effectiveness’ in combat roles

Pentagon officials say review meant to ‘ensure standards are met and the United States maintains the most lethal military’
  • The Pentagon has launched a six-month review into the effectiveness of women serving in ground combat roles, a decade after all restrictions were lifted.
  • Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel Anthony Tata's memo requests data from Army and Marine leaders on readiness, training, performance, and command climate.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a vocal critic of "woke" ideology in the military, has stated the review aims to restore "highest male standards" for combat positions.
  • Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson emphasised the review's goal is to ensure military lethality and uphold "sex neutral" standards, without compromising for quotas.
  • Critics, including retired Army Colonel Ellen Haring, view the review as an effort to exclude women from ground combat, arguing it addresses a "problem that doesn’t exist."
