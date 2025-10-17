Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The journalists who signed the new Pentagon press policy

Washington Post reporter Tara Copp saves the name plaques from various news organizations as she and members of the media pack up their belongings in the press area in the Pentagon, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
Washington Post reporter Tara Copp saves the name plaques from various news organizations as she and members of the media pack up their belongings in the press area in the Pentagon, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
  • Only 15 out of hundreds of credentialed reporters signed the US Defense Department’s new restrictive press policy.
  • A key rule in the 21-page policy was a ban on reporters soliciting any information, classified or otherwise, from government employees without prior authorization from the Pentagon.
  • Dozens of print and broadcast journalists handed in their access badges Wednesday and walked out of the Pentagon together.
  • Reporters who signed the press pledge were primarily from pro-Trump outlets like One America News, The Federalist, and The Epoch Times, along with freelancers from foreign-based organizations and little-known independent websites.
  • The Pentagon Press Association, representing around 100 journalists, condemned the policy as an "unprecedented message of intimidation" and urged the department to reverse course over its assault on press freedom.
