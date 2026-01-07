Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Third of workers plan to change pension payment ahead of tax change

Labour are proposing major changes to pensions and national insurance
Labour are proposing major changes to pensions and national insurance (PA Archive)
  • A new survey reveals that 28 per cent of pension savers using salary sacrifice schemes plan to increase their contributions before April 2029.
  • From April 2029, salary-sacrificed pension contributions exceeding an annual threshold of £2,000 will no longer be exempt from National Insurance, becoming subject to it.
  • Approximately 11 per cent of savers anticipate reducing their pension contributions once the new rules are implemented, while many are unaware of the upcoming changes.
  • Pensions industry bodies have criticised the changes, arguing they could undermine saving behaviours and lead to smaller pension pots, with employers having fewer incentives to increase contributions.
  • The Treasury defends the reforms, stating they prevent high earners from avoiding tax and protect 95 per cent of workers earning under £30,000 who use salary sacrifice.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in