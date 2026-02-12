Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Retirement annuities see ‘renaissance’ amid significant surge

28% of Gen X set to meet retirement savings goals, lowest among all generations
  • The average amount invested in retirement annuities has surpassed £80,000 for the first time, indicating a significant surge in their value.
  • The total value of premiums paid into individual pension annuities reached £7.4 billion in 2025, marking a 4 per cent annual increase and the highest level since the 2014 pension freedoms.
  • Sales of higher-value annuities saw substantial growth, with those over £250,000 rising by 31 per cent and those over £500,000 increasing by 54 per cent.
  • This rise is attributed to individuals committing larger pension pots to secure lifelong income, with an 8 per cent annual increase in buyers aged 70 and over seeking stability.
  • Experts note a “renaissance” in annuities, driven by improved rates, the inclusion of pensions in inheritance tax from April 2027 and a desire for guaranteed income in an unpredictable economic climate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in