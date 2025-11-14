Former councillor guilty of stalking Penny Mordaunt
- Edward Brandt, a 61-year-old ex-councillor, has been found guilty of stalking Dame Penny Mordaunt.
- The verdict was returned by a majority of 10 to two at Southampton Crown Court, though Brandt was acquitted of the more serious offence of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
- Brandt sent at least 17 emails and three phone messages to Ms Mordaunt and turned up at her Portsmouth constituency office out-of-hours between September 2023 and May 2024.
- Dame Penny Mordaunt told the court she feared 'sexual violence' due to Brandt's 'creepy' behaviour and believed he posed a 'real threat'.
- Brandt, who claimed his actions were politically motivated, will be sentenced on 16 January following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.