Former councillor guilty of stalking Penny Mordaunt

The verdict was returned by a majority of 10 to two at Southampton Crown Court
The verdict was returned by a majority of 10 to two at Southampton Crown Court (BBC)
  • Edward Brandt, a 61-year-old ex-councillor, has been found guilty of stalking Dame Penny Mordaunt.
  • The verdict was returned by a majority of 10 to two at Southampton Crown Court, though Brandt was acquitted of the more serious offence of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
  • Brandt sent at least 17 emails and three phone messages to Ms Mordaunt and turned up at her Portsmouth constituency office out-of-hours between September 2023 and May 2024.
  • Dame Penny Mordaunt told the court she feared 'sexual violence' due to Brandt's 'creepy' behaviour and believed he posed a 'real threat'.
  • Brandt, who claimed his actions were politically motivated, will be sentenced on 16 January following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
