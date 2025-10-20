Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Startup secures funding to take women’s urinals global

Peequal co-founder Amber Probyn with some of her toilets
Peequal co-founder Amber Probyn with some of her toilets
  • British startup Peequal has secured nearly £1 million in investment to expand its women's urinals across Europe, the US, and Australia.
  • The funding will facilitate the production of next-generation, flatpacked urinals, designed for efficient global export and reduced carbon footprint.
  • Peequal's urinals are 2.7 times faster to use than conventional portable toilets and have been deployed at 25 events this year, including Glastonbury.
  • Co-founders Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane estimate their urinals have been used 1.25 million times since 2022, receiving positive user feedback.
  • The investment round, largely funded by businesswomen, aims to address the inequality of long queues for women at events worldwide.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in