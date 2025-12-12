Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What it means for public broadcasting after first state cuts ties with PBS

  • Arkansas has become the first US state to disaffiliate from the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), with the change effective from July 1.
  • The Arkansas Educational Television Commission cited annual membership dues of approximately $2.5 million as “not feasible” and noted an unexpected loss of federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
  • The CPB was targeted for closure and subsequently defunded by Congress, a direct consequence of Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of public media.
  • PBS Arkansas will rebrand as Arkansas TV, with Executive Director Carlton Wing promising an increased focus on local programming and support for educators.
  • A PBS spokesperson expressed concern that Arkansans would lose free access to quality PBS programming, while a state representative lamented the decision.
