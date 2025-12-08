Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Paul McCartney is backing EU campaign about sausages

Sir Paul McCartney has said the EU shouldn’t ban terms such as ‘sausage’ and ‘burger’ for plant-based products
Sir Paul McCartney has said the EU shouldn’t ban terms such as ‘sausage’ and ‘burger’ for plant-based products (PA Media)
  • Sir Paul McCartney has joined a campaign urging the European Union not to ban terms such as "burger" and "sausage" for plant-based food products.
  • The EU Parliament reportedly voted in October to reserve these names exclusively for meat, with a decision from the European Commission potentially due this week.
  • McCartney, a staunch vegetarian advocate, argues that current labelling like "plant-based" or "vegan" is clear enough for consumers and encourages attitudes beneficial for health and the planet.
  • A letter signed by the McCartney family and a cross-party group of UK MPs warns that the ban could impose extra costs on producers, reduce competitiveness, and damage climate progress.
  • The campaign asserts that consumers understand existing naming conventions and that new restrictions would undermine economic growth, sustainability goals, and the EU's own simplification agenda.
