Paul Gascoigne opens up on his involvement in Raoul Moat saga

Paul Gascoigne says Raul Moat saga is ‘biggest regret of his life’
  • Paul Gascoigne has described his involvement in the Raoul Moat manhunt as the "biggest regret" of his life.
  • During the 2010 manhunt, Gascoigne attempted to track down Moat, who had shot and killed three people, arriving at Rothbury in a dressing gown and carrying a fishing rod.
  • He claimed to be a "good friend" of Moat, believing the killer was his half-brother and that he could help him, stating he "went psychotic" at the time.
  • Gascoigne revealed his father subsequently had him sectioned for 11 days, which he credits with helping him recover from the episode.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

