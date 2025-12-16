Violent past of Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle is uncovered
- Paul Doyle, a former Royal Marine, faces jail after pleading guilty to 31 charges for driving his car into crowds at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade.
- During his sentencing, it has emerged that Doyle has a history of violence, including a 1993 incident where he bit off part of a man's ear during a fight, leading to a 12-month prison sentence.
- Doyle was discharged from the Royal Marines in 1993 following a series of violent incidents, including a nightclub fight and offences against a superior officer.
- Despite his violent past, Doyle had rehabilitated, earning a university degree and working in IT, before the recent incident.
- Dashcam footage showed Doyle driving aggressively and erratically into the city centre, using his vehicle "as a weapon" and injuring multiple pedestrians, including a mother and her baby.