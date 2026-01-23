Why this outdoor retailer is suing a drag queen
- Patagonia files copyright lawsuit against drag performerOutdoor clothing retailer Patagonia is suing drag queen Pattie Gonia for alleged copyright infringement, claiming her branding causes consumer confusion and deception.
- Patagonia filed court documents in California federal court, stating that Pattie Gonia's recent trademark application for her brand, which includes apparel and environmental/LGBTQIA2S+ advocacy, directly competes with Patagonia's established brand.
- The retailer claims Pattie Gonia has not honoured a previous agreement regarding her advocacy work and is now seeking exclusive ownership of the trademark for a wide-ranging commercial enterprise.
- Patagonia argues that Pattie Gonia's trademark and products are likely to dilute its famous marks, providing social media comments as evidence of existing consumer confusion.
- Patagonia is seeking a trial jury and an injunction against Pattie Gonia's further use of the trademark, requesting only nominal monetary damages of $1 due to the irreparable harm to its brand.