Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why this outdoor retailer is suing a drag queen

Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Hikes for the Planet #GoodNewsOnly
  • Patagonia files copyright lawsuit against drag performerOutdoor clothing retailer Patagonia is suing drag queen Pattie Gonia for alleged copyright infringement, claiming her branding causes consumer confusion and deception.
  • Patagonia filed court documents in California federal court, stating that Pattie Gonia's recent trademark application for her brand, which includes apparel and environmental/LGBTQIA2S+ advocacy, directly competes with Patagonia's established brand.
  • The retailer claims Pattie Gonia has not honoured a previous agreement regarding her advocacy work and is now seeking exclusive ownership of the trademark for a wide-ranging commercial enterprise.
  • Patagonia argues that Pattie Gonia's trademark and products are likely to dilute its famous marks, providing social media comments as evidence of existing consumer confusion.
  • Patagonia is seeking a trial jury and an injunction against Pattie Gonia's further use of the trademark, requesting only nominal monetary damages of $1 due to the irreparable harm to its brand.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in