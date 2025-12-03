Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surprising health benefits of drinking pasteurized orange juice daily

David C. Gaze The Conversation
  • A recent study indicates that regular orange juice consumption can influence the activity of thousands of genes within immune cells.
  • These genetic changes, observed after 500ml daily for two months, are linked to reduced inflammation and lower blood pressure.
  • Natural compounds like hesperidin are believed to be responsible for these effects, which vary depending on an individual's body size.
  • Systematic reviews and studies suggest that daily orange juice intake can lower insulin resistance, improve cholesterol levels, and enhance endothelial function.
  • While whole fruit remains preferable due to fibre, evidence suggests a modest daily glass of pure orange juice offers long-term benefits for heart health.
