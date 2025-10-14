Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Data fears as hundreds of government linked passwords found on dark web

Cybersecurity experts warn of 'dangerous vulnerability gaps'
Cybersecurity experts warn of 'dangerous vulnerability gaps' (Getty)
  • Hundreds of passwords linked to UK government departments, including the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Defence, have been leaked on the dark web over the past year.
  • A report by NordStellar revealed over 700 email addresses and corresponding passwords from nine government domains were compromised, alongside nine attempts to sell classified UK military and Nato documents.
  • Cybersecurity experts warn these 'dangerous vulnerability gaps' could allow hackers to access critical systems, such as power grids or sensitive citizen data, directly undermining national security.
  • The leaks occur amidst a surge in cyber attacks on UK institutions and businesses, with the National Cyber Security Centre reporting a record number of serious incidents attributed to Chinese and Russian hackers.
  • Government bodies acknowledge the threat and state they are strengthening defences, though the National Audit Office previously criticised the slow pace of addressing the 'severe' cyber threat.
