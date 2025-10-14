Data fears as hundreds of government linked passwords found on dark web
- Hundreds of passwords linked to UK government departments, including the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Defence, have been leaked on the dark web over the past year.
- A report by NordStellar revealed over 700 email addresses and corresponding passwords from nine government domains were compromised, alongside nine attempts to sell classified UK military and Nato documents.
- Cybersecurity experts warn these 'dangerous vulnerability gaps' could allow hackers to access critical systems, such as power grids or sensitive citizen data, directly undermining national security.
- The leaks occur amidst a surge in cyber attacks on UK institutions and businesses, with the National Cyber Security Centre reporting a record number of serious incidents attributed to Chinese and Russian hackers.
- Government bodies acknowledge the threat and state they are strengthening defences, though the National Audit Office previously criticised the slow pace of addressing the 'severe' cyber threat.