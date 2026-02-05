Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two options presented for Houses of Parliament restoration

There have been 12 asbestos incidents in the Houses of Parliament within the last decade
There have been 12 asbestos incidents in the Houses of Parliament within the last decade (PA)
  • MPs and peers have been presented with two options for the extensive restoration of the Houses of Parliament, with projected costs potentially reaching almost £40bn.
  • One option, a 'full decant' requiring both houses to relocate, is estimated to take 19 to 24 years and cost up to £15.6bn.
  • The alternative involves staged works, which would last 38 to 61 years and incur costs of up to £39.2bn, allowing Parliament to remain in the building.
  • An initial seven-year phase of restoration work, costing up to £3bn, could commence in 2026, with a decision on the main options expected by mid-2030.
  • The Palace of Westminster currently faces “unsustainable” weekly maintenance costs of £1.5m, alongside critical issues such as failing heating, sewerage problems, and a history of fire and asbestos incidents.
