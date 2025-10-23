‘Painfully slow’ NHS backlog leaves thousands uncertain about Parkinson’s diagnosis
- More than 20,000 people across the UK could be living with undiagnosed Parkinson's disease, a new study has revealed.
- Parkinson's UK warns that a “painfully slow” NHS backlog, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, has left thousands in uncertainty, with some waiting up to five years for a neurologist.
- Research found diagnosis rates dropped by 26 per cent between 2019 and 2021 and have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
- The charity estimates 166,000 people are currently diagnosed, but up to 21,000 more could be undiagnosed and without support.
- Parkinson's UK is urging the NHS to address this “diagnosis crisis” and improve access to quality, specialist care, as they predict 173,000 people will live with the condition by 2030.