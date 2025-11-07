State sued over new law affecting pregnant drivers
- Florida has been sued over a new law allowing pregnant women to get permits for disabled parking spaces.
- The permits, which cost $15 and are valid for one year with a doctor's note, were signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June.
- The legislation was sponsored by State Representative Fiona McFarland, who said its purpose was to offer relief from heat and allow pregnant women to park closer to establishments.
- A lawsuit has been filed in federal court challenging the law, asserting that it contravenes the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
- Plaintiff Olivia Keller, who uses a wheelchair, argues that these parking spaces are crucial for disabled individuals' essential access to daily life, not just for convenience.